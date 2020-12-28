Weather Watch: Significant storm on the horizon for the New Year

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 28-Jan. 1



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Dec. 28

A weak storm system will pass well to our north today. Warmer air will move in despite the clouds with highs several degrees warmer than yesterday.

Five-Day Outlook

Monday: Mostly Cloudy and not as cold High 45 Winds: S 5-15 mph

Monday night: Clearing Low 28 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny with a cold wind High 31 (Feel like 17) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Tuesday night: Clear & cold Low 18 Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, not as cold High 38 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some Clouds Low 32 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and mild High 45 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Eve: Early showers with a wintry mix late Low 32 Winds: N 5-10 mph

New Year’s Day: Wintry Mix changing to rain in the afternoon High 39 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Periods of rain Low 36 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A significant storm arrives for the New Year, although much uncertainty remains as to timing, track, and precipitation type.

Trivia

How warm was the Earth in 2020?

This year is set to be about 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the last half of the 1800s, which scientists use as a baseline for warming caused by heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Most trapped heat goes into the world’s seas, and ocean temperatures now are at record levels.

