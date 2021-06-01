Weather: Warming trend with temps nearing 80 today

Tuesday’s Weather

Low pressure that gave us a damp & cool Memorial Day weekend moves away through the Canadian Maritimes. Today high pressure will give us some sun along with temperatures warming to near 80.

Weather  Outlook June 1 – June 5

Today: Some sun & warmer. High 79 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear Low 55 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy with a passing shower Low 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and more humid, late-day thunderstorm. High 78 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Showers and a thunderstorm, humid & mild Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Lots of clouds & humid with a late-day thunderstorm. High 80 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & humid Low: 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 88 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & warm Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get your air conditioners ready!! A heat wave will begin Sunday and last into next week!!

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Some sun & warmer.
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: Low 70s
  • Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 51 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 11:28 AM . High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 05:33 PM.\

Precipitation Totals

TODAY 0.43″ THE MONTH OF MAY 3.43″ .05″ above normal

