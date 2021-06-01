Weather: Warming trend with temps nearing 80 today

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Low pressure that gave us a damp & cool Memorial Day weekend moves away through the Canadian Maritimes. Today high pressure will give us some sun along with temperatures warming to near 80.

Weather Outlook June 1 – June 5

Today: Some sun & warmer. High 79 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tonight: Mainly clear Low 55 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy with a passing shower Low 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy and more humid, late-day thunderstorm. High 78 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Showers and a thunderstorm, humid & mild Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday: Lots of clouds & humid with a late-day thunderstorm. High 80 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Friday night: Cloudy & humid Low: 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 88 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy & warm Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Get your air conditioners ready!! A heat wave will begin Sunday and last into next week!! Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Some sun & warmer.

: Some sun & warmer. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: None.

None. High Temperature : Low 70s

: Low 70s Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

WSW 5-10 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 51 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 51 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 11:28 AM . High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 05:33 PM.\ Precipitation Totals TODAY 0.43″ THE MONTH OF MAY 3.43″ .05″ above normal Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?