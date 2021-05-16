Weather: Warming trend this week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure continues to build south of New England off the Mid-Atlantic Coast, giving us some sun today. During the afternoon pop-up thunderstorms may form, with a better chance tomorrow.

Weather Outlook, May 16 – May 20

Today: Mix sun & clouds with a spot thunderstorm High 79 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun with a few thunderstorms High 75 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warm High 86 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm Hight 84 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Clouding up & mild Low 62 Winds: Weather Patterns We’re Watching The feel of summer by the middle of next week! Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Intervals of clouds & sun with an isolated thunderstorm.

: Intervals of clouds & sun with an isolated thunderstorm. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : Isolated.

: Isolated. High Temperature : Upper 60s.

: Upper 60s. Winds : West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot morning building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

: Around 1 foot morning building to around 2 feet in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 09:27 AM EDT. High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 03:28 PM EDT. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!