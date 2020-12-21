Weather: Warming trend may mean foggy soggy Christmas

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 21-25



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Dec. 21

Happy first day of Winter!! Patchy freezing fog this morning, watch out for icy spots. This afternoon will bring some sun and temperatures above normal, that will last for the week.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Five-Day Outlook

Monday: For the first day of Winter, AM Clouds PM Some Sun High 38 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Lots of clouds Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mix Sun & Clouds High Near 40 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly Clear Low 25 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds Low 27 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy & milder, gusty wind High 50 Winds: S 10-20+ mph

Christmas Eve: Periods of rain, foggy, and very windy Low 46 Winds: SSE 15-25+ mph

Christmas: Rain in the morning will mix and change to snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 51 with temps falling to near 35 Winds: SSW 15-20+

Friday night: Clearing and much colder Low 21 Winds: W 10-15

Weather patterns we’re watching:

Looks like a rainy, foggy, & windy Christmas eve with rain changing to some snow on Christmas afternoon.

Fun Fact/Trivia

Concord almost has as much snow as Anchorage, AK: Binghamton catapulted into the snowiest location in the U.S. Last week was ranked 56th with just 7” of snow, now has 48” thanks to the 40” snowstorm on the 16th-17th. 31”+ above normal to date now.

Albany last week had 2.5” now has 25.4” goes from 105th place now 14th snowiest pic.twitter.com/EYgS0BSmZv — Ralphs Weather OBS (@WeatherNut27) December 20, 2020 Click here for NH Snow totals from last week. About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net