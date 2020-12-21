Weather: Warming trend may mean foggy soggy Christmas

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 21-25
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Dec. 21
Happy first day of Winter!! Patchy freezing fog this morning, watch out for icy spots. This afternoon will bring some sun and temperatures above normal, that will last for the week.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Five-Day Outlook
Weather patterns we’re watching:
Looks like a rainy, foggy, & windy Christmas eve with rain changing to some snow on Christmas afternoon.
Fun Fact/Trivia
Concord almost has as much snow as Anchorage, AK:
Binghamton catapulted into the snowiest location in the U.S. Last week was ranked 56th with just 7” of snow, now has 48” thanks to the 40” snowstorm on the 16th-17th. 31”+ above normal to date now.
Albany last week had 2.5” now has 25.4” goes from 105th place now 14th snowiest pic.twitter.com/EYgS0BSmZv
— Ralphs Weather OBS (@WeatherNut27) December 20, 2020
Click here for NH Snow totals from last week.
About Rick GordonRick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .