Weather: Warming trend may mean foggy soggy Christmas

Monday, December 21, 2020 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 21-25


Outlook for Dec. 21

Happy first day of Winter!! Patchy freezing fog this morning, watch out for icy spots. This afternoon will bring some sun and temperatures above normal, that will last for the week.

Five-Day Outlook

Monday: For the first day of Winter, AM Clouds PM Some Sun High 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Lots of clouds Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix Sun & Clouds High Near 40 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly Clear Low 25 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds Low 27 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy & milder, gusty wind High 50 Winds: S 10-20+ mph
Christmas Eve: Periods of rain, foggy, and very windy Low 46 Winds: SSE 15-25+ mph
Christmas: Rain in the morning will mix and change to snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 51 with temps falling to near 35 Winds: SSW 15-20+
Friday night: Clearing and much colder Low 21 Winds: W 10-15

Weather patterns we’re watching:

Looks like a rainy, foggy, & windy Christmas eve with rain changing to some snow on Christmas afternoon.

