Weather: Warming trend continues this week

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

Our warming trend will continue today as the high pulls east into the Canadian Maritimes. This high looks to remain in control of our weather through the middle of the week with temperatures remaining above normal.

Weather Outlook, March 21 – March 25

Today: Mostly sunny & nice High: 64 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Mostly clear Low: 32 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Sunny & warm High: 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear Low: 32 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds, mild High: 62 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low: 38 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High: 58 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy Low: 43 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy High: 64 Winds: WSW -10 mph Thursday night: Rain & mild Low: 50 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Potential for a significant rain event the end of next week. Fun Fact Magnitude 7.0 earthquake shakes Japan, triggers tsunami concerns. Daily activities across portions of Japan were disrupted late Saturday afternoon when a significant earthquake shook the country and triggered tsunami concerns. The National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning System indicated that a Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected and that there were no immediate threats to Guam, Rotam, Tinian, Saipan, Hawaii or the Pacific coast of the United States. Shaking as a result of the earthquake was felt in the capital city of Tokyo by 6:10 p.m., local time. Due to the quake, operations of the Tokaido Shinkansen rail network were suspended in Tokyo for a time on Saturday. h Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .