Weather: Warming trend begins Monday with temps closing in on 60 by mid-week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

Today will feel like January, but not as windy as yesterday. A warming trend will start tomorrow with well above normal temperatures expected by the middle of the week.

Weather Outlook, March 6 – March 10

Today: Cold sunshine & not as windy High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear Low 16 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & not as cold High 41 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 27 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds and milder High 55 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Spring-like with a mix of sun & clouds High 61 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 40 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Some sun and warm High 63 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with showers late Low: 46 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Next Tuesday it will warm into the 50s. It could hit 60 on Wednesday & Thursday. SPRING-LIKE WARMTH! National Weather Service regional temperature forecast for Thursday March 11. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .