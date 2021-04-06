Weather: Warm today, sunny mix and 60

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Low pressure will be located near Halifax Nova Scotia today. This system will gradually pull east of the region allowing for some sun, and lighter winds. Temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of the year.

Weather Outlook, April 6 – April 10

Today: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 64 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Increasing sunshine High 64 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 42 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy & mild High 65 Winds: E 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 42 Winds: E 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: E 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Above normal temperatures & dry weather should last into the weekend. The final top 30 snowfall totals. Concord came in 20th with 59″ which is .2″ below normal. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .