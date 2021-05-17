Weather: Warm and sunny with some spot T-storms

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

A weak disturbance will pass through today with few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s. High pressure will stall over the mid-Atlantic states giving us a summer feel Tuesday that will last until Friday.

Weather Outlook, May 17 – May 21

Today: Some sun with a few thunderstorms High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 81 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Some sun & very warm High 87 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday: Some sun & very warm Hight 86 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Clouding up & warm Low 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun & warm High 81 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Some clouds & warm Low 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The feel of summer this week. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature: Mid-60s.

Mid-60s. Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Around 1 foot. Water Temperature : 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 03:28 PM EDT. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?