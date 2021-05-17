Weather: Warm and sunny with some spot T-storms

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
A weak disturbance will pass through today with few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s. High pressure will stall over the mid-Atlantic states giving us a summer feel Tuesday that will last until Friday.
Weather Outlook, May 17 – May 21
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
- High Temperature: Mid-60s.
- Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
- Water Temperature: 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 03:28 PM EDT.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!