Weather: Warm and sunny with some spot T-storms

Monday, May 17, 2021 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

A weak disturbance will pass through today with few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s. High pressure will stall over the mid-Atlantic states giving us a summer feel Tuesday that will last until Friday.

Weather Outlook, May 17 – May 21

Today: Some sun with a few thunderstorms High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 81 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & very warm High 87 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & very warm Hight 86 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up & warm Low 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & warm High 81 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds & warm Low 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The feel of summer this week.

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: Moderate.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
  • High Temperature: Mid-60s.
  • Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
  • Water Temperature: 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 03:28 PM EDT.

Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!