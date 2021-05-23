Weather: Warm and muggy with T-storm action

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Very warm and muggy conditions will continue today. A strong cold front will cross New Hampshire which will bring some strong thunderstorms. Tonight much cooler and drier air moves in and should last for the start of the new work week.

Weather Outlook, May 21 – May 25

Today: Hazy sun, hot & humid; PM thunderstorms with possible damaging winds High 89 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Tonight: Clearing & turning cooler & less humid Low 50 Winds: NNW10-15 mph Monday: Not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: SW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid, late-day thunderstorm High 89 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds, mild & humid Low 66 Winds: W N10-15 mph Thursday: Turning less humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 83 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cooler Low 53 Winds: NW N 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching More comfortable to start next week, before more heat by the middle of the week. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Lots of sun, spot late day thunderstorm.

: Lots of sun, spot late day thunderstorm. UV Index: Moderate.

Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : Chance for a strong thunderstorm

: Chance for a strong thunderstorm High Temperature : 80-84 Winds: W 5-10 mph, becoming NW in the afternoon

: 80-84 Winds: W 5-10 mph, becoming NW in the afternoon Surf Height : 5 feet Water Temperature: 55 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 5 feet Water Temperature: 55 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Moderate.

Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?