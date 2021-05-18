Weather: Unseasonably warm this week with temps in the 80s

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
Normal highs for the middle of May should be 70, today we’ll be 10 degrees above normal. The above-normal temperatures will last for most of the week with a summer-like feel.
Weather Outlook, May 18 – May 22
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Mix sun & clouds
- UV Index: Very High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: Lower 70s
- Winds: West winds around 5-10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
- Water Temperature: 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 10:59 AM EDT. High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 05:03 PM EDT.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!