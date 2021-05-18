Weather: Unseasonably warm this week with temps in the 80s

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Normal highs for the middle of May should be 70, today we’ll be 10 degrees above normal. The above-normal temperatures will last for most of the week with a summer-like feel.

Weather Outlook, May 18 – May 22

Today: Mix sun & clouds High 81 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Some sun & very warm High 85 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Some sun, very warm and more humid Hight 86 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clouding up & warm Low 60 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun, muggy & warm High 84 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Some clouds & warm Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Some sun and muggy, with an afternoon thunderstorm High 84 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy & warm Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Summer-like warmth with increasing humidity by the end of the week. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Mix sun & clouds

: Mix sun & clouds UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : Lower 70s

: Lower 70s Winds : West winds around 5-10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

: West winds around 5-10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 50 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 10:59 AM EDT. High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 05:03 PM EDT. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?