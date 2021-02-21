Weather: They don’t call it Sunday for nothing – enjoy it before Monday’s snow

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure builds in today with sunshine from sunrise to sunset, followed by a fast-moving system tomorrow into tomorrow night.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 20 – Feb. 24

Today: Sunny and not as cold High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Light snow in the afternoon (1″-3″) High 37 Winds: S 10-15 mph Monday night: Early snow showers (less than 1″) Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 34 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High 45 Winds: W 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 32 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 41 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear & colder Low 19 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Temperatures warming into the low 40s next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Friday’s snowfall totals below. Belknap County: Meredith 3.5″ Belmont 3″ Laconia 2″ Tilton 2″ Sanbornton 1″ Carroll County: Madison 2″ Wolfeboro 2″ Center Sandwich 1.2″ North Conway 1.2″ Cheshire County: West Swanzey 4.3″ Spofford 3″ Jaffery 3.2″ Keene 2.8″ West Chesterfield 1.6″ Coos County: Carroll 1.8″ Pittsburg 1.5″ Pinkham Notch 1.4″ Whitefield 1″ Lancaster .7″ Grafton County: Ashland 3″ Hanover 3″ Bristol 1.7″ Plymouth 1.5″ Littleton .5″ Hillsborough County: Greenville 5.5″ New Boston 5.5″ Bedford 4.5″ New Ipswich 4.4″ Brookline 3.9″ Hudson 3.8″ Manchester 4.2″ Merrimack 3.6″ Mont Vernon 3.2″ Amherst 3″ Nashua 2.8″ Milford 2.4″ Merrimack County: Henniker 6.3″ Bow 5.8″ New London 5″ Pittsfield 4.5″ Chichester 4″ Canterbury 3.5″ South Sutton 3.2″ Dunbarton 3.1″ Northfield 2.9″ Sutton Mills 2.9″ Contoocook 2.5″ Concord 5.6″ Newbury 2.4″ Danbury 2.3″ Rockingham County: Epson 5.1″ Londonderry 4.3″ Derry 4.1″ Hampstead 3.9″ Stratham 3.9″ Deerfield 3.8″ Epping 3.8″ Nottingham 3.5″ Newton 3″ North Hampton 3″ Northwood 3″ Portsmouth 3.3″ Strafford County: Barrington 5.4″ Durham 4.7″ Dover 4″ Sullivan County: Newport 4.3″ Unity 4″ Canterbury New London 5.8″

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .