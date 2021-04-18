Weather: They don’t call it Sunday for nothing – temps in the 70s by Tuesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

Some sun today with temperatures getting back to normal. Even warmer next week with 70s by Tuesday.

Weather Outlook, April 18 – April 22

Today: Some Sun & milder High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Some clouds Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly sunny & nice High 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday night: Mainly clear Low 41 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Some clouds Low 46 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Some sun and not as warm, with a few showers High 65 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 38 Winds: W 10-20 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds, cooler with a gusty wind. High 52 Winds: WSW 10-20+mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 38 Winds: W 10-20 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Getting warmer next week!! More snow for the Rockies! It may be the latter half of April and most ski areas may have closed but its been dumping in the Rockies. 9″ (23cm) reported at @breckenridgemtn- open until May 31.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .