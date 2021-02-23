Weather: The warm-up begins, with near 50 degrees Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

The beginning of a little stretch of warmer temperatures begins today as highs climb into the lower to mid-40s. Lows tonight look to be rather mild, only falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday temperatures may touch 50.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 23 – Feb. 27

Today: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds High 43 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, with a spring-like feel. High 47 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 35 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny & windy High 41 (feel like 32) Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph Thursday night: Mainly clear & colder Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Sunny & cold High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Clear Low: 15 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mix of snow & rain High 38 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partial clearing Low: 34 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Milder mid-week with colder air Friday. Next storm on Saturday will produce a mix of snow and rain. Fun Facts Season snowfall totals so far. Every state except Florida has some measurable snowfall.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .