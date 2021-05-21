Weather: Temps reaching the high 80s today

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Today a ridge of high pressure over the East Coast continues the warm weather over New Hampshire. Highs today in the upper 80s, with humidity levels slowly increasing.

Weather Outlook, May 21 – May 25

Today: Mostly sunny, more humid & very warm High 87 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Some clouds & warm Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun and humid, with an afternoon thunderstorm High 87 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid, late-day thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning cooler & less humid Low 50 Winds: NNW10-15 mph Monday: Not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 76 Winds: SW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Summer feel this weekend. Cooler to start next week. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Mostly Sunny

: Mostly Sunny UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : Lower 70s

: Lower 70s Winds : S 5-10 mph

: S 5-10 mph Surf Height : Around 2 feet

: Around 2 feet Water Temperature : 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 07:00 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 01:38 PM. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?