Weather: Temps reaching the high 80s today

Friday’s Weather
Today a ridge of high pressure over the East Coast continues the warm weather over New Hampshire. Highs today in the upper 80s, with humidity levels slowly increasing.
Weather Outlook, May 21 – May 25
Today: Mostly sunny, more humid & very warm High 87 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & warm Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun and humid, with an afternoon thunderstorm High 87 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid, late-day thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning cooler & less humid Low 50 Winds: NNW10-15 mph
Monday: Not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 76 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Mostly Sunny
- UV Index: Very High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: Lower 70s
- Winds: S 5-10 mph
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet
- Water Temperature: 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 07:00 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 01:38 PM.
