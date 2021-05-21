Weather: Temps reaching the high 80s today

Friday’s Weather

Today a ridge of high pressure over the East Coast continues the warm weather over New Hampshire. Highs today in the upper 80s, with humidity levels slowly increasing.

Weather Outlook, May 21 – May 25

Today: Mostly sunny, more humid & very warm High 87 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & warm Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun and humid, with an afternoon thunderstorm High 87 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid, late-day thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning cooler & less humid Low 50 Winds: NNW10-15 mph

Monday: Not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 76 Winds: SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Summer feel this weekend. Cooler to start next week.

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly Sunny
  • UV Index: Very High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None
  • High Temperature: Lower 70s
  • Winds: S 5-10 mph
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet
  • Water Temperature: 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 07:00 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 01:38 PM.

