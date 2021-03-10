Weather: Temps in the upper 50s today, mid-60s for Thursday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be warmer with partial sunshine; with the warmest day in months. Getting close to the record high of 67.

Weather Outlook, March 10 – March 14

Today: Mostly Sunny and mild High 58 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Mainly clear Low 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Partly sunny and warm High 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low: 49 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm High 60 Winds: W 10-15 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy and colder Low 32 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds and cooler High 41 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny & cold High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 20 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching On Thursday, and Friday temperatures will be 20 degrees warmer than normal. Weather On Tap Near-record warmth tomorrow! 20+ degrees above normal Manchester 66

Nashua 65

Concord 63

Portsmouth 62

Keene 62 Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .