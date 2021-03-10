Weather: Temps in the upper 50s today, mid-60s for Thursday

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be warmer with partial sunshine; with the warmest day in months. Getting close to the record high of 67.
Weather Outlook, March 10 – March 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Weather On Tap
Near-record warmth tomorrow! 20+ degrees above normal
- Manchester 66
- Nashua 65
- Concord 63
- Portsmouth 62
- Keene 62
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .