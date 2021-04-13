Weather: Temperatures will warm into the low 60s today

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Same story today as yesterday with low pressure remaining just east of the area. This will mean northeast flow continuing with varying amounts of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s today.

Weather Outlook, April 13 – April 17

Today: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds Hight 63 Winds: NE 10-15 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy High 55 Winds: E 10-20 mph Thursday night: Chilly rain Low 38 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Friday: Rainy & chilly High 43 Winds: NE 10-20 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with rain & drizzle Low 38 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer High 57 Winds: N 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Chilly April rainstorm for Friday with some higher elevation snow. How cold is the water? NWS Cold Water Awareness Week: Cold Water Can Be Dangerous Warm air doesn’t always mean warm water in lakes, streams or oceans. Fifty-five-degree water may not sound very cold, but it can be deadly. Warm air temperatures can create a false sense of security for boaters and beachgoers, so if you are planning to be on or near the water, arrive knowing the conditions and how to protect yourself. Cold water drains body heat up to four-times faster than cold air. When your body hits cold water “cold shock” can cause dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .