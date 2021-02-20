Weather: Sunshine tomorrow, snow Monday and then a warm-up

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

An upper trough swings through today bringing lots of clouds and breezy conditions. High pressure builds in tomorrow with a sun-filled sky. A quick-hitting system Monday and Monday evening will bring some light snow.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 19 – Feb. 23

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy High 32 (feel like 21) Winds: NW 10-15+mph Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Sunny and not as cold High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Snow showers in the afternoon (1″-3″) High 37 Winds: S 10-15 mph Monday night: Early snow showers (less than 1″) Low 28 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 34 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 45 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 30 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Temperatures warming into the low 40s next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Fun Fact

Power Outages across Texas from space.

In the wake of a historic winter storm and Arctic blast that moved across the central and southern U.S. this week, the NOAA-20 satellite caught the resulting power outages across southeastern Texas. In this Day/Night Band imagery, the satellite’s VIIRS instrument shows the difference in nighttime illumination of city lights from before the storm, January 31, 2021, and after, February 16, 2021. Noticeable dimming can be seen around much of metropolitan Houston—indicative of power outages—as well as in portions of San Antonio and Austin.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .