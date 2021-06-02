Wednesday Weather: Sunny warm and dry with possible passing shower tonight

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today starts out sunny and dry, but will start seeing more cirrus clouds moving in through the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. A passing shower is possible tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Weather Outlook June 2 – June 6

Today: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a passing shower Low 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy and more humid, late-day thunderstorm. High 75 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Showers and a thunderstorm, humid & mild Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday: Lots of clouds & humid with a late-day thunderstorm. High 82 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low: 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid High 88 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Very warm & humid Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid High 94 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Hazy, very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching A spring heat wave starts Sunday and lasts into next week! Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Some sun & warmer.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Low 70s

Winds: WSW 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 51 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 12:27 PM.