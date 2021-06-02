Wednesday Weather: Sunny warm and dry with possible passing shower tonight

Tuesday, June 1, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today starts out sunny and dry, but will start seeing more cirrus clouds moving in through the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. A passing shower is possible tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Weather Outlook June 2 – June 6

Today: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a passing shower Low 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and more humid, late-day thunderstorm. High 75 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Showers and a thunderstorm, humid & mild Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Lots of clouds & humid with a late-day thunderstorm. High 82 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low: 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid High 88 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Very warm & humid Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid High 94 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Hazy, very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A spring heat wave starts Sunday and lasts into next week!

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Some sun & warmer.
  • UV Index: High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: Low 70s
  • Winds: WSW 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 51 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 12:27 PM.

Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!