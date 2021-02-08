Weather: Sunny Monday with a bit more snow coming Tuesday



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Feb. 8

High pressure builds into New Hampshire today for what should be a sunny day with decreasing winds this afternoon as high-pressure crests overhead. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday Snow Totals from National Weather Service

Carroll County Freedom 0.9 in 0357 PM 02/07 Public Hillsborough County Manchester 4.4 in 0700 AM 02/08 MHT Airport SW Nashua 3.8 in 0509 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter New Boston 3.5 in 0420 PM 02/07 Public SSW Hollis 3.0 in 0401 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter Rockingham County ENE Derry 3.0 in 0441 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter Londonderry 3.0 in 0501 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter N North Hampton 1.3 in 0238 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter NNE Deerfield 1.0 in 0228 PM 02/07 Trained Spotter Strafford County NW Newington 2.0 in 0508 PM 02/07 Public

Five-day Weather Outlook, Feb. 8 – Feb. 12

Today: Mostly sunny High 28 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tonight: Increasing clouds Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Periods of snow (1″-3″) High 32 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Snow showers early Low 19 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 10 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clouding up, snow after midnight Low 15 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Friday: Periods of snow (2″-4″) High 28 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching The storm track will remain active through the week with a Tuesday system and an end-of-week system punctuated by periods of quiet high pressure. Fun Fact Top 30 Snowiest Locations in the U.S. update Concord is ranked 16th Caribou moves from 7th last week to 4th. Worcester moves from 15th to 6th with 55.9″ of snow Syracuse goes from 18th to 10th Burlington goes from 26th to 12th

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .