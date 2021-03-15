Weather: Sunny, but cold and windy today

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

High pressure will build in from the west today for a mostly sunny but cold day. Highs will be in the 20s. The high will be to our west for much of the day allowing for steady NW winds with gusts up 25 to 35 mph making it feel like 13.

Weather Outlook, March 15 – March 19

Today: Mostly sunny, windy & cold High 27 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Tonight: Clear & cold Low 15 (feel like 0) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds, not as cold High 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, milder High 52 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly cloudy High 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Cloudy Low 27 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly Cloudy & colder High: 39 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low: 25 Winds: N 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We're Watching Turning milder the middle of the week. A storm at the end of the week should stay to our south. Fun Fact Rocky Mountain Snow! It's a year since the first lockdown began in the Colorado Rockies. This season ski slopes are hopefully staying open for those who can get there and it's dumping down. 16″ (40cm) in the last 24 hours at @tellurideski Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he'll walk you through the process!