Weather: Sunny, but cold and windy today

Monday’s Weather
High pressure will build in from the west today for a mostly sunny but cold day. Highs will be in the 20s. The high will be to our west for much of the day allowing for steady NW winds with gusts up 25 to 35 mph making it feel like 13.
Rocky Mountain Snow! It’s a year since the first lockdown began in the Colorado Rockies. This season ski slopes are hopefully staying open for those who can get there and it’s dumping down. 16″ (40cm) in the last 24 hours at @tellurideski
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .