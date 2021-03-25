Weather: Sunny and warm today with showers on tap for tomorrow

Thursday’s Weather

Skies will slowly clear today yielding warm temperatures before skies cloud up again tonight. Rain expected tomorrow along with a thunderstorm in the evening.

Weather Outlook, March 24 – March 28

Today: AM Fog/PM Sun & warmer High: 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouding up & mild Low: 54 Winds: S 5-10 Friday: Periods of rain & warm High: 69 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Evening thunderstorm Low: 44 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Some sun & cooler Hight: 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & chilly Low 38 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Rainy & chilly High: 45 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Showers with clearing late Low: 35 Winds: WNW10-15+ mph
Monday: Some sun & windy High: 45 (Feel like 36) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph
Monday night: Clear, windy, & cold Low: 28 ( Feel like 15) Winds NW 15-25 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Split for the upcoming weekend. Some sun Saturday with a chilly rain on Sunday.

