Weather: Sunny and warm today with showers on tap for tomorrow

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Skies will slowly clear today yielding warm temperatures before skies cloud up again tonight. Rain expected tomorrow along with a thunderstorm in the evening.

Weather Outlook, March 24 – March 28

Today: AM Fog/PM Sun & warmer High: 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clouding up & mild Low: 54 Winds: S 5-10 Friday: Periods of rain & warm High: 69 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Friday night: Evening thunderstorm Low: 44 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Saturday: Some sun & cooler Hight: 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & chilly Low 38 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Sunday: Rainy & chilly High: 45 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph Sunday night: Showers with clearing late Low: 35 Winds: WNW10-15+ mph Monday: Some sun & windy High: 45 (Feel like 36) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph Monday night: Clear, windy, & cold Low: 28 ( Feel like 15) Winds NW 15-25 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Split for the upcoming weekend. Some sun Saturday with a chilly rain on Sunday. Fun Fact Another satellite in the works! NEW: @NOAA’s GOES-TSatellite—the third satellite in a series of advanced #GOES satellites—has successfully completed critical testing ahead of its December 2021 launch. Check out the video from the satellite’s testing, including its “shake test,” below, via YouTube: Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .