Weather: Sunny and warm today, with no rain in sight until Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Today will be much the same as yesterday with the high shifting eastward. Expect temperatures to run very similar to yesterday reaching the mid-60s.

Weather Outlook, March 22 – March 26

Today: Sunny & warm High: 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear Low: 32 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds, mild High: 65 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low: 38 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High: 58 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy Low: 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Thursday: Partly sunny & warmer High: Near 70 Winds: SW -10 mph Thursday night: Clouding up & mild Low: 50 Winds: SE 5-10 Friday: Periods of rain & cooler High: 60 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low: 42 Winds: W 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Our dry spring weather will turn rainy on Friday. Fun Fact Northern Lights from atop Mount Washington Saturday morning. As spring arrived so did the Northern Lights. The green, reds, and “blurple” stretch from Mt. Clay (left) to the lights of Berlin, NH (right). The orange tint low on the horizon in the left of the frame is from Canadian light pollution. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .