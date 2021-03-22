Weather: Sunny and warm today, with no rain in sight until Friday

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Today will be much the same as yesterday with the high shifting eastward. Expect temperatures to run very similar to yesterday reaching the mid-60s.

Weather Outlook, March 22 – March 26

Today: Sunny & warm High: 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear Low: 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds, mild High: 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low: 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High: 58 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy Low: 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly sunny & warmer High: Near 70 Winds: SW -10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up & mild Low: 50 Winds: SE 5-10
Friday: Periods of rain & cooler High: 60 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low: 42 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our dry spring weather will turn rainy on Friday.

Fun Fact

Northern Lights from atop Mount Washington Saturday morning.

As spring arrived so did the Northern Lights. The green, reds, and “blurple” stretch from Mt. Clay (left) to the lights of Berlin, NH (right). The orange tint low on the horizon in the left of the frame is from Canadian light pollution.

