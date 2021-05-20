Weather: Sunny and humid weather into the weekend

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
A flow off the ocean today will keep us a bit cooler with highs around 80. Tomorrow increasing humidity with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Weather Outlook, May 20 – May 24
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Mostly Sunny
- UV Index: High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: Around 60
- Winds: SE 5-10 mph
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet
- Water Temperature: 53 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 06:01 AM Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 12:43 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!