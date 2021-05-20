Weather: Sunny and humid weather into the weekend

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

A flow off the ocean today will keep us a bit cooler with highs around 80. Tomorrow increasing humidity with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Weather Outlook, May 20 – May 24

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm Hight 82 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & warm Low 58 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun, more humid & very warm High 86 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Some clouds & warm Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun and muggy, with an afternoon thunderstorm High 81 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid, late-day thunderstorms High 88 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning less humid Low 52 Winds: NNW10-15 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & not as warm High 72 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear Low 51 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We're Watching Friday will be turning more humid, with muggy weather for the weekend. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook: Mostly Sunny UV Index: High. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: Around 60 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Surf Height: Around 2 feet

Water Temperature: 53 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 06:01 AM Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 12:43 PM.