Weather: Sunny and humid weather into the weekend

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Thursday’s Weather

A flow off the ocean today will keep us a bit cooler with highs around 80. Tomorrow increasing humidity with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Weather Outlook, May 20 – May 24

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm Hight 82 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & warm Low 58 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, more humid & very warm High 86 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds & warm Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun and muggy, with an afternoon thunderstorm High 81 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid, late-day thunderstorms High 88 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning less humid Low 52 Winds: NNW10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & not as warm High 72 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear Low 51 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Friday will be turning more humid, with muggy weather for the weekend.

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly Sunny
  • UV Index: High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None
  • High Temperature: Around 60
  • Winds: SE 5-10 mph
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet
  • Water Temperature: 53 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 06:01 AM Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 12:43 PM.

