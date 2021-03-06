Weather: Sunny and cold weekend with milder temps next week

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Today we’ll have cold sunshine with a breeze that will make it feel like it’s in the teens. Normal highs this time of year is 42. Tomorrow more of the same, but with less wind.
Weather Outlook, March 5 – March 9
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Fun Fact
Snowfall total departures to date. Snowfall total departures to date. Concord +9.7″ above normal, Maine below normal except Caribou, NYC & Southern New England Above normal. Philly +4.2″ above normal while Atlantic City is -8.1″ below normal.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .