Weather: Sunny and cold weekend with milder temps next week

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Today we’ll have cold sunshine with a breeze that will make it feel like it’s in the teens. Normal highs this time of year is 42. Tomorrow more of the same, but with less wind.

Weather Outlook, March 5 – March 9

Today: Mostly Sunny, breezy, & cold High 31 (feel like the teens) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Clear Low 16 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday: Cold sunshine & not as windy High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Clear Low 16 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & milder High 41 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 27 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 55 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Spring-like with a mix of sun & clouds High 61 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Increasing clouds & mild Low 42 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Next Tuesday it will warm into the 50s. It could hit 60 on Wednesday & Thursday. Fun Fact Snowfall total departures to date. Snowfall total departures to date. Concord +9.7″ above normal, Maine below normal except Caribou, NYC & Southern New England Above normal. Philly +4.2″ above normal while Atlantic City is -8.1″ below normal. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .