Weather: Sun-filled Sunday with highs near 40

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Dec. 27

The last Sunday in 2020 will be sun-filled and will not feel as cold as Saturday with highs near 40.

Five-Day Outlook

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and cold High 39 Winds: light & variable

Sunday night: Some clouds and cold Low 23 Winds: light & variable

Monday: Mostly Cloudy and not as cold High 45 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clearing Low 28 Winds: light & variable

Tuesday: Sunny and colder High 29 (Feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Clear Low 18 Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, not as cold High 38 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some Clouds Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mix Sun & Clouds, milder High 46 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Eve: Steady rain late Low 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

High pressure will keep us dry through Thursday. After Thursday, computer models suggest another soaking rain event with possible flooding around New Years Day.

Trivia

The most named storms in the Atlantic in 2020!! All the coastline from Texas to Maine, except for a tiny part of Florida, was under a watch or warning for a hurricane, tropical storm or storm surge from those systems in 2020.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net