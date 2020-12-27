Weather: Sun-filled Sunday with highs near 40

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 27-31
Outlook for Dec. 27
The last Sunday in 2020 will be sun-filled and will not feel as cold as Saturday with highs near 40.
Five-Day Outlook
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and cold High 39 Winds: light & variable
Sunday night: Some clouds and cold Low 23 Winds: light & variable
Monday: Mostly Cloudy and not as cold High 45 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clearing Low 28 Winds: light & variable
Tuesday: Sunny and colder High 29 (Feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Clear Low 18 Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, not as cold High 38 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some Clouds Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix Sun & Clouds, milder High 46 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Steady rain late Low 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
High pressure will keep us dry through Thursday. After Thursday, computer models suggest another soaking rain event with possible flooding around New Years Day.
Trivia
The most named storms in the Atlantic in 2020!! All the coastline from Texas to Maine, except for a tiny part of Florida, was under a watch or warning for a hurricane, tropical storm or storm surge from those systems in 2020.
