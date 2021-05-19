Weather: Sun and summery temps persist

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

June-like weather continues through the end of the week as high pressure builds to our south and west.

Weather Outlook, May 19 – May 23

Today: Mostly sunny & very warm High 84 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & mild Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, very warm Hight 84 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & warm Low 58 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, more humid & warm High 86 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds & warm Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some clouds and muggy, with an afternoon thunderstorm High 83 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy Low 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & humid, late-day thunderstorms High 83 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning less humid Low 54 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This week is going to feel like June and not May.

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Sunny
  • UV Index: Very High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None
  • High Temperature: Upper 60s
  • Winds: North wind around 5-10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 3 feet
  • Water Temperature: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:50 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 05:54 PM.

