Weather: Sun and summery temps persist

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

June-like weather continues through the end of the week as high pressure builds to our south and west.

Weather Outlook, May 19 – May 23

Today: Mostly sunny & very warm High 84 Winds: N 5-15 mph Tonight: Mainly clear & mild Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Thursday: Some sun, very warm Hight 84 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy & warm Low 58 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny, more humid & warm High 86 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Some clouds & warm Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Some clouds and muggy, with an afternoon thunderstorm High 83 Winds: W 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy Low 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun & humid, late-day thunderstorms High 83 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning less humid Low 54 Winds: N 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching This week is going to feel like June and not May. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Sunny

: Sunny UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : Upper 60s

: Upper 60s Winds : North wind around 5-10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

: North wind around 5-10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 3 feet

: Around 3 feet Water Temperature : 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:50 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 05:54 PM. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?