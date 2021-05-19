Weather: Sun and summery temps persist

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
June-like weather continues through the end of the week as high pressure builds to our south and west.
Weather Outlook, May 19 – May 23
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Sunny
- UV Index: Very High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: Upper 60s
- Winds: North wind around 5-10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet
- Water Temperature: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 11:50 AM. High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 05:54 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!