Weather: Wintry mix today, with clearing tonight for the full Snow Moon

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country.

Saturday’s Weather

A quick-moving system will move out of the Ohio Valley today and bring a round of mixed precipitation to the area. Any snow will get washed away with rain by afternoon.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 27 – March 3

Today: Morning snow & rain changing to rain High 41 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tonight: Partial clearing Low: 34 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a spring-like feel High: 48 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low: 36 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly cloudy High: 48 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Monday night: Mainly clear, windy and colder Low 17 (feel like 1) W: NW 10-20+ mph Tuesday: Sunny, windy & cold High 29 (feel like 19) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Tuesday night: Mostly clear Low 21 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, milder High 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Increasing clouds Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching March coming in like a lamb. On Tuesday an arctic cold front will produce gusty winds making it feel much colder. Turning milder mid-week. Tracking Dust in the Wind Welcome to our very first #ThisWeekinWeather! Tracking Dust in the Wind: https://t.co/W4iQu9B1yI pic.twitter.com/VhcNNRzP4m — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 25, 2021

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .