Weather: Spring starts tomorrow – for today, bundle up!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

The last day of winter will act like it. Lots of sun with below normal temperatures. The wind today will make it feel like it is below freezing. Tomorrow spring arrives at 5:37 a.m. with a mostly sunny day and milder temperatures.

Weather Outlook, March 19 – March 23

Today: Turning sunny & colder High: 39 (feel like 30) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Tonight: Mostly clear Low: 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday (First Day of Spring): Mostly sunny & milder High: 55 Winds: W 5-10 mph Saturday night: Clear Low: 30 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice High: 60 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Mostly clear Low: 32 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Sunny & mild High: 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear Low: 36 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds, mild High: 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low: 38 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Dry weather and a warming trend starts for the first weekend of Spring, with unseasonably mild temperatures continuing into next week. Fun Fact Spring severe weather down south: 21 tornadoes touched down across the South as of 7:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday, with most of them in the state of Alabama. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .