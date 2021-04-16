Weather: Spring snow storm could bring 2-4″ of snow

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Low pressure will track close to Cape Cod today bringing significant precipitation to Manchester today into tonight. Cold air will wrap into the system today changing rain to snow this morning.

WINTER-WEATHER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TODAY UNTIL 6 AM TOMORROW

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of western Maine and north and west of Manchester.

* WHEN…From today until 6 a.m. tomorrow.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roads. The weight of snow on trees may snap branches and lead to scattered power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Weather Outlook, April 16 – April 20

Today: Cold rain changing to wet snow (sloppy 2″-4″) High 39 Winds: NE 15-20+ mph Tonight: Mix rain & snow showers Low 36 Winds: N 10-20 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder High 53 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some Sun & warmer High 60 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Sunday night: Some clouds Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly sunny High 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 70 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Some clouds Low 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Turning milder over the weekend. Location of the heaviest snow. The heaviest accumulations will be in the hills and mountains(4-10″), however, accumulations are also possible at lower elevations. Snow will stick most efficiently to trees and elevated surfaces, potentially leading to snapped limbs and power outages in areas that see significant accumulation.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he'll walk you through the process!