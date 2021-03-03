Weather: Some sun and a warm-up today

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Temperatures will be 18 degrees warmer today, and with less wind it will feel even warmer. It will turn colder tomorrow, but not as cold as Tuesday.

Weather Outlook, March 3 – March 7

Today: Mix sun & clouds, milder High 45 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tonight: Mainly clear Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy & colder High 36 (feel like 25) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy & windy Low 16 (feel like 0) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph Friday: Cold sunshine, windy, and colder High 29 (feel like 15) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 17 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 35 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Saturday night: Clear Low 18 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Cold sunshine High 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Clear Low 20 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Dry and cold weather into the weekend, with temperatures warming into 50s early next week. Fun Fact Here’s a look at the Snowiest Climotological sites in the U.S. Marquette takes the lead for the first time but still well below normal. Caribou moves into second. Worcester holding onto Top 5. Concord breaks the top 10 at 9th. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .