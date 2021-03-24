Weather: Some happy little clouds today, a few showers, and then we hit the low 70s for Wednesday

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 Carol Robidoux Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Low pressure will track well to our west today leading to more clouds and a dip in temperatures before another very warm day tomorrow.

Weather Outlook, March 24 – March 28

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild High: 59 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mild with a few showers Low: 45 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly sunny & warmer High: 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up & mild Low: 54 Winds: S 5-10
Friday: Periods of rain & warm High: 66 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low: 44 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Some sun & cooler Hight: 53 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & chilly Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy & cooler High: 43 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Rain mixing with snow Low: 35 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Low pressure system will track to our west Friday bring an end to our stretch of dry weather. Turning cooler for the weekend.

Fun Fact

About Carol Robidoux 6684 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn