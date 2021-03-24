Weather: Some happy little clouds today, a few showers, and then we hit the low 70s for Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Low pressure will track well to our west today leading to more clouds and a dip in temperatures before another very warm day tomorrow.

Weather Outlook, March 24 – March 28

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild High: 59 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tonight: Mild with a few showers Low: 45 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Thursday: Partly sunny & warmer High: 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clouding up & mild Low: 54 Winds: S 5-10 Friday: Periods of rain & warm High: 66 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low: 44 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Saturday: Some sun & cooler Hight: 53 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy & chilly Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Sunday: Cloudy & cooler High: 43 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph Sunday night: Rain mixing with snow Low: 35 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Low pressure system will track to our west Friday bring an end to our stretch of dry weather. Turning cooler for the weekend. Fun Fact Yesterday was the 70th anniversary of World Meteorological Day. #WorldMetDay was 23 March.

The #Ocean, our #climate and #weather.

The ocean drives climate and weather. It absorbs around 90% of excess heat trapped by C02. #ClimateChange makes it more vulnerable and hazardous. #OceanDecade

Resources at https://t.co/AnMwluwPnO pic.twitter.com/2yuYmEfNIa — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) March 22, 2021 Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .