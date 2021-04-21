Weather: Some April showers on tap today

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Low-pressure system crosses Manchester today and tonight bringing periods of showers with some snow in the White Mountains. Gusty northwest winds are expected as the system exits tomorrow, making it feel much colder.

Weather Outlook, April 21 – April 25

Today: Periods of showers High 63 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph Tonight: Showers early. Some clearing late Low 33 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Thursday: Cloudy, cooler with a gusty wind. High 48 (feel like 39) Winds: W 20-30+ mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 36 Winds: W 15-25 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds, windy and milder High 58 Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph Friday night: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: W 15-25+ mph Saturday: Some sun & warmer High 71 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Increasing clouds Low 44 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday: Rainy & cooler High 52 Winds: NE 10-15 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with early rain Low 42 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Feeling like winter for one day on Thursday. The wind will make it feel like 39! The eye of Typhoon Surigae #SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: @NOAA‘s partner satellite, Japan’s #Himawari8🛰️, has been tracking #TyphoonSurigae (#Bising) spinning to the east of #ThePhilippines. In this 24-hour #GeoColor loop, the eye is very apparent in the nighttime infrared imagery. https://t.co/M5KcNCXJGc pic.twitter.com/k1zPYtdfBm — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) April 20, 2021

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .