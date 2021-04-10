Weather: Soak in today’s sun before a week of soaking showers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saturday’s Weather

Today will be summer-like with highs in the upper 70s, before a back door cold front brings temperatures back to near normal tomorrow.

Weather Outlook, April 9 – April 13

Today: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 77 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild Low 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph Sunday: Cloudy & cooler with showers by evening High 58 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Showers Low 43 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy with morning showers High 54 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & milder High 61 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tuesday Night: Rain & drizzle late Low 44 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Cloudy with showers High 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Periods of rain & drizzle Low 41 Winds: E 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Off and on April showers for next week. Caribbean island volcanic eruption! The 4,049-foot La Soufrière volcano erupted on St. Vincent early Friday, sending a more than two-mile high cloud of ash billowing above the tropical Caribbean island just hours after surrounding communities were ordered to evacuate.

