Weather: Snow all day – look for a warm-up coming mid-week

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

The low southeast of Cape Cod slowly moves northeast today as another weak low passes to our west. This keeps us in a favorable area for continued periods of light snow to continue through tonight.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 19 – Feb. 23

Today: Periods of light snow (1″-2″) High: 30 Winds: NE 5-15mph Tonight: Snow showers (1″) Low 22 Winds: N 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy High 32 (feel like 21) Winds: NW 10-15+mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cold Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Sunny and not as cold High 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Snow showers in the afternoon (1″-2″) High 37 Winds: S 5-15 mph Monday night: Early snow showers (less than 1″) Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 32 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Temperatures warming into the low 40s next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Fun Fact

Foam from the Sea! Clouds of the white foam blanketed several houses and streets in Bunmahon a small village on Ireland’s east coast. The unusual weather phenomenon occurs regularly in the area according to local media, but rarely this plentiful. According to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — sea foam forms when dissolved organic matter in the ocean is strongly agitated by wind and waves and usually disappears after a few days.

Thick layers of sea foam covered a village on Ireland’s east coast after days of high winds churning up the sea. https://t.co/CEOx9KJwVK pic.twitter.com/TYeCfRz93Q — ABC News (@ABC) February 17, 2021

