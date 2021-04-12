Weather: Similar to yesterday, with a high of about 50 and possible late showers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Today is expected to be similar to yesterday as we remain between two upper lows. The upper low over the Great Lakes will slide to our south through tonight giving us a chance for a spot shower.

Weather Outlook, April 12 – April 16

Today: Cloudy & cool, with a spot shower High 49 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Tonight: Cloudy Low 40 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy High 55 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy with showers High 59 Winds: E 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few showers Low 42 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy with some rain High 55 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph Thursday night: Chilly rain Low 38 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Friday: Rainy & chilly High 48 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with drizzle Low 38 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching A raw week with April showers by the end of the week. World record Ice Carousel! A determined group of northern Maine volunteers made a 27-acre circular chunk of lake ice spin and recaptured the World Championship Ice Carousel Record on Saturday.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .