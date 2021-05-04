Weather: Showers, clouds, 50s, repeat

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

A low-pressure system will give us a chance of a passing shower today, with a more steady rain for tonight into tomorrow morning.

Weather Outlook, May 4 – May 8

Today: Morning showers, then cloudy High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy with rain High 55 Winds: E 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low 45 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: More clouds then sun High 60 Winds: E 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low 43 Winds: S 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, with passing showers High 58 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The sun returns on Thursday! The 6-10 day outlook. The outlook for May 7- 11 shows below-average temperatures and normal precipitation across New England.

About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.