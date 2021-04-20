Weather: Return of flip-flop weather today, with a cold front on the horizon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be even warmer out ahead of an approaching cold front with a few spot showers possible, especially in the white mountains. Low pressure will then move northeastward tonight with showers developing after midnight. Wet weather for tomorrow.

Advisories

Afternoon relative humidity values will drop to between 25-30 percent today as southwesterly winds gust up to 30 mph. This will combine to create elevated fire weather danger.

Weather Outlook, April 20 – April 24

Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Tonight: Clouding up Low 44 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday: AM showers/PM rain High 63 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Rain early. Some clearing late Low 35 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a gusty wind. High 48 Winds: W 20-25+ mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 36 Winds: W 10-20 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds, windy and milder High 60 Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph Friday night: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: W 10-15 mph Saturday: Some sun & warmer High Near 70 Winds: W 10-15 mph Saturday night: Increasing clouds Low 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Feeling like winter for one day on Thursday. The wind will make it feel like the 30s! Surigae slowly moving away from the eastern Philippines. Typhoon Surigae has gone under a rapid intensification in the last 36 hours from Cat.1 to Category 5 typhoon, becoming the most intense April tropical cyclone on record. Peak intensity reached an outstanding 305 km/h on Saturday. Even though the typhoon has slightly weakened, it is still maintaining maximum winds of 277 km/h (150 kt) with higher gusts.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .