Weather: ‘Red flag warning’ today for windy dry conditions

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

No precipitation for Easter weekend. Today winds occasionally gusting to 10-15 mph will lead to critical fire weather conditions. Easter sunrise is 6:24 a.m. for services with temperatures in the mid-20s. For Easter egg hunts temperatures in the afternoon in the mid-50s.

Weather Alert

RED FLAG WARNING: Critical fire weather conditions expected for Central and Southern NH from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Relative humidity in the 15-25 percent range and winds occasionally gusting to 10-15 mph will lead to critical fire weather conditions for much of New Hampshire today.

Weather Outlook, April – April 7

Today: Sunny & milder High 51 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy Low 25 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Easter Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 57 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday: Increasing clouds High 55 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 39 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy High 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy Low42 Winds: N 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We're Watching Dry and warmer temperatures for the first week of April. This week in weather video. An international team worked for six days before the high tide from the #FullWormMoon helped set the Ever Given free on Monday. For #ThisWeekInWeather, the #NOAA20 captured images of the 400 other ships backed up on both sides of the Suez Canal: https://t.co/k8Sb4KmjSp pic.twitter.com/Yc7R9oR2FF — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) April 2, 2021