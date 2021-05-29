Weather: Rainy weekend ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Today rain will taper to showery periods today with .60″ possible. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with more rain tomorrow.

Weather Outlook, May 29 – June 2

Today: Rain to showery periods & cool High 51 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 45 Winds: NE 10-15mph Sunday: Cloudy & cool, with periods of rain. High 53 Winds: NE 10-15 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with rain Low 49 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Memorial Day: AM rain PM some sun High 67 Winds: N 5-10 mph Monday night: Mainly cloudy Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds High Around 80 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy Low 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Morning rain on Memorial day will give way to some sun in the afternoon. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Cloudy with rain.

: Cloudy with rain. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : Mid 50s

: Mid 50s Winds : NE 15-20 mph.

: NE 15-20 mph. Surf Height: 3-5 feet.

3-5 feet. Water Temperature : 53 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 53 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk :

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 08:33 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 02:34 PM. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?