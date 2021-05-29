Weather: Rainy weekend ahead

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Today rain will taper to showery periods today with .60″ possible. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with more rain tomorrow.
Weather Outlook, May 29 – June 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Cloudy with rain.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: Mid 50s
- Winds: NE 15-20 mph.
- Surf Height: 3-5 feet.
- Water Temperature: 53 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk:
- Low Tides: Hampton Beach Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 08:33 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 02:34 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!