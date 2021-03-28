Weather: Rainy Palm Sunday, with possible April Fool’s Day snow on the horizon

Fun Fact

Unusually heavy spring snowfall in South-eastern Europe & U.S.

A storm originating near Libya and coming in from the Med. Bulgarian slopes are reported to be deep in powder. Below, here’s a shot from @uludaginfo in Turkey.

There’s been up to two feet (60cm) of snow reported in the past 72 hours in the Colorado Rockies so it’s looking good for Easter skiing and boarding for those who can get there. Here’s the view from @skicrestedbutte.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon