Weather: Rainy Palm Sunday, with possible April Fool’s Day snow on the horizon

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Sunday’s Weather
Low pressure moves through Manchester today and tonight with a chilly rain and strong winds. Rain will become steady by noon with the potential for heavy rainfall. Total rainfall around 1 inch.
Weather Outlook, March 28 – April 1
Today: Rainy, windy, & chilly High: 49 ( Feel like 35) Winds: SSE 20-25+ mph
Tonight: Rain & wind, then clearing late Low: 37 (Feel like 25) Winds: W 15-20+ mph
Monday: Some Sun & very windy High: 50 (Feel like 40) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph
Monday night: Clear, windy, & cold Low: 31 (Feel like 20) Winds WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds, milder High: 62 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low: 41 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & mild High 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain Low 40 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Rain or snow possible High 40 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clearing and colder Low 22 (Feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Fun Fact
Unusually heavy spring snowfall in South-eastern Europe & U.S.
A storm originating near Libya and coming in from the Med. Bulgarian slopes are reported to be deep in powder. Below, here’s a shot from @uludaginfo in Turkey.
There’s been up to two feet (60cm) of snow reported in the past 72 hours in the Colorado Rockies so it’s looking good for Easter skiing and boarding for those who can get there. Here’s the view from @skicrestedbutte.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .