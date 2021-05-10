Weather: Rainy days and Mondays… but don’t get down about it – the week gets better

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

A wet start today will give way to dry conditions this afternoon. Tomorrow will be windy with some sun and highs around 60.

Weather Outlook, May 10 – May 14

Today: Cooler with showers ending this morning High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clearing Low 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Windy, with a mix of sun & clouds High 60 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph Tuesday night: Clear & chilly Low 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy High 61 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: NW 5-15mph Thursday: Mostly sunny & warmer High 70 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear Low 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy High 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Cool start to next week, with temperatures warming into upper 60s by weeks end. Meet Andres. The first Tropical Storm of the 2021 Eastern Pacific season has formed. UPDATE: The first #TropicalStorm of the 2021 Eastern Pacific season has formed off the west coast of Mexico, seen here from @NOAA‘s #GOES17🛰️. Tropical Storm #Andres is expected to move away from land and dissipate over the next few days. Get the latest: https://t.co/NEqHONNFpa pic.twitter.com/8EJira8ODt — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) May 9, 2021

Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .