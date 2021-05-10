Weather: Rainy days and Mondays… but don’t get down about it – the week gets better

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
A wet start today will give way to dry conditions this afternoon. Tomorrow will be windy with some sun and highs around 60.
Weather Outlook, May 10 – May 14
Today: Cooler with showers ending this morning High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clearing Low 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Windy, with a mix of sun & clouds High 60 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Tuesday night: Clear & chilly Low 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy High 61 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: NW 5-15mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warmer High 70 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear Low 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy High 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Meet Andres.
The first Tropical Storm of the 2021 Eastern Pacific season has formed.
UPDATE: The first #TropicalStorm of the 2021 Eastern Pacific season has formed off the west coast of Mexico, seen here from @NOAA‘s #GOES17🛰️. Tropical Storm #Andres is expected to move away from land and dissipate over the next few days. Get the latest: https://t.co/NEqHONNFpa pic.twitter.com/8EJira8ODt
— NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) May 9, 2021
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .