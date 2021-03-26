Weather: Raindrops will be falling on your head unless you grab your umbrella

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Skies will slowly clear today yielding warm temperatures before skies cloud up again tonight. Rain expected tomorrow along with a thunderstorm in the evening.
Weather Outlook, March 26 – March 30
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Fun Fact
Record High in Manchester yesterday!
Manchester was 20 degrees warmer than normal. High temperature 68 @ 3:47 p.m. yesterday
Old record 65 in 2000
Normal High 48
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .