Weather: Raindrops will be falling on your head unless you grab your umbrella

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Skies will slowly clear today yielding warm temperatures before skies cloud up again tonight. Rain expected tomorrow along with a thunderstorm in the evening.

Weather Outlook, March 26 – March 30

Today: Showers & thunderstorms High: 69 Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph Tonight: Evening thunderstorm Low: 44 Winds: W 15-25+ mph Saturday: Some sun & not as mild Hight: 55 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low: 38 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Sunday: Rainy & chilly High: 47 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph Sunday night: Showers then clearing late Low: 37 Winds: WNW10-20+ mph Monday: Some sun & windy High: 45 (Feel like 36) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph Monday night: Clear, windy, & cold Low: 29 (Feel like 19) Winds NW 15-25 mph Tuesday: Sunny & milder High: 56 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Clear Low: 35 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Cooler air will move into Manchester early next week. Fun Fact Record High in Manchester yesterday! Manchester was 20 degrees warmer than normal. High temperature 68 @ 3:47 p.m. yesterday Old record 65 in 2000 Normal High 48 Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .