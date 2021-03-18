Weather: Rain will turn to snow overnight for about 2 inches of white stuff in Manchester

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain later this afternoon. Colder air will move in tonight before precipitation comes to an end, bringing a period of snow during the overnight hours. How quick this changeover occurs and how much actually falls during this time period remain in question, but a general 1-2″ over southern New Hampshire.

Weather Outlook, March 18 – March 22

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon. High 52 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Some rain changing to snow (2″ by daybreak) Low 28 Winds: N 10-15+ mph Friday: Some sun & colder High: 39 (feel like 30) Winds: N 10-20 mph Friday night: Mostly clear Low: 22 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday (First Day of Spring): Mostly sunny & milder High: 52 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Clear Low: 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice High: 58 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Mostly clear Low: 32 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Sunny & warm High: 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear Low: 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Hello, spring on Saturday! Our first weekend of spring will live up to its name. Fun Fact Lots of snow in the Alps. Some Swiss ski areas are reporting 1.8m (6 feet) of snowfall in the past 72 hours, and there’s been loads of snow elsewhere in the Alps, too. Here’s France’s @La_Rosiere1850 reporting 80cm so far – ski lifts still closed alas, and avalanche danger high. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .