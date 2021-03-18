Weather: Rain will turn to snow overnight for about 2 inches of white stuff in Manchester

Thursday, March 18, 2021 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain later this afternoon. Colder air will move in tonight before precipitation comes to an end, bringing a period of snow during the overnight hours. How quick this changeover occurs and how much actually falls during this time period remain in question, but a general 1-2″ over southern New Hampshire.

Weather Outlook, March 18 – March 22

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon. High 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some rain changing to snow (2″ by daybreak) Low 28 Winds: N 10-15+ mph
Friday: Some sun & colder High: 39 (feel like 30) Winds: N 10-20 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear Low: 22 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday (First Day of Spring): Mostly sunny & milder High: 52 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear Low: 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice High: 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mostly clear Low: 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Sunny & warm High: 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear Low: 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hello, spring on Saturday! Our first weekend of spring will live up to its name.

Fun Fact

Lots of snow in the Alps.

Some Swiss ski areas are reporting 1.8m (6 feet) of snowfall in the past 72 hours, and there’s been loads of snow elsewhere in the Alps, too. Here’s France’s @La_Rosiere1850 reporting 80cm so far – ski lifts still closed alas, and avalanche danger high.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .