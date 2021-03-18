Weather: Rain will turn to snow overnight for about 2 inches of white stuff in Manchester

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
Precipitation is expected to begin as rain later this afternoon. Colder air will move in tonight before precipitation comes to an end, bringing a period of snow during the overnight hours. How quick this changeover occurs and how much actually falls during this time period remain in question, but a general 1-2″ over southern New Hampshire.
Fun Fact
Lots of snow in the Alps.
Some Swiss ski areas are reporting 1.8m (6 feet) of snowfall in the past 72 hours, and there’s been loads of snow elsewhere in the Alps, too. Here’s France’s @La_Rosiere1850 reporting 80cm so far – ski lifts still closed alas, and avalanche danger high.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .