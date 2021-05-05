Weather: Rain today with a break in the clouds tomorrow

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today will be the wettest day of the week, with chilly temperatures in the low 50s. A cold front crosses tonight bringing sunny, dry and breezy weather for tomorrow.
Weather Outlook, May 5 – May 9
Today: Cloudy with rain High 53 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers Low 47 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun High 60 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low 43 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Some clouds & cooler, with passing showers High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Mother’s Day: Some sun High 63 Winds: WSW10-15 mph
Sunday night: Some rain Low 44 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A look at a supercell thunderstorm!
#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: @NOAA‘s #GOES16🛰️ tracked a massive #supercell thunderstorm pushing across South Texas yesterday evening. Damaging winds and extremely large #hail—up to the size of softballs—were reported in many locations. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/q8laDQoZSD
— NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) April 29, 2021
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .