Weather: Rain today with a break in the clouds tomorrow

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be the wettest day of the week, with chilly temperatures in the low 50s. A cold front crosses tonight bringing sunny, dry and breezy weather for tomorrow.

Weather Outlook, May 5 – May 9

Today: Cloudy with rain High 53 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers Low 47 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 62 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun High 60 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low 43 Winds: NE 5-15 mph Saturday: Some clouds & cooler, with passing showers High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Mother’s Day: Some sun High 63 Winds: WSW10-15 mph Sunday night: Some rain Low 44 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Mother’s day will be dry with some sun, rain will hold off until night. A look at a supercell thunderstorm! #SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: @NOAA‘s #GOES16🛰️ tracked a massive #supercell thunderstorm pushing across South Texas yesterday evening. Damaging winds and extremely large #hail—up to the size of softballs—were reported in many locations. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/q8laDQoZSD — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) April 29, 2021

Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .