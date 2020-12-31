Weather: Rain clears in time to ring in 2021

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 31-Jan. 4



Outlook for New Year’s Eve

Any leftover showers ending this morning, with the rest of New Year’s Eve and Day being dry. Some snow moving in late Friday night that could produce 1-3 inches.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Lots of clouds and mild High 43 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

New Year’s Eve: Clearing & cold Low 24 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Day: Increasing clouds High 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Some snow (1″-3″) Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Wintry mix to rain High 40 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly Cloudy Low 27 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Increasing Clouds Hight 37 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Some snow (potential for 1″-3″) Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mix rain & snow showers High 38 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some Clouds Low 30 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of the New Year will bring some snow, the stormy pattern should continue through January.

If this image from Karachi doesn’t shake you to your core, there’s something very very wrong with you. pic.twitter.com/9BIWf4IHyx — Ell_Enn (@ell_enn) August 25, 2020

The overheating world in 2020 busted extreme weather records and hurt people.

A record 30 Atlantic named tropical storms and hurricanes, plus a record 12 that made U.S. landfalls.

Death Valley, California, hit 129.9 degrees (54.4 degrees Celsius), the hottest temperature the world has seen in 80 years, while the Los Angeles metropolitan area logged its hottest day on record with 120.9 degrees (49.4 degrees Celsius) in September.

Record wildfires struck California and Colorado in the western United States, following a major fire season in Australia, worsened by record heat.

The Arctic had record wildfires and a prolonged heatwave culminating in a 100-degree mark (38 degrees Celsius) in Siberia in June. Temperatures in Russia from January to August were 2.7 degrees (1.5 degrees Celsius) hotter than the previous record.

Record low Arctic sea ice was reported for April and August and the yearly minimum, in September, was the second-lowest on record.

More than 2,000 people died in record summer rains and flooding in Pakistan and surrounding nations. Extensive flooding from extreme rains in Africa killed hundreds of people in Kenya and Sudan. And in China, the overflowing Yangtze River killed at least 279 people.

Near-record drought and heat caused heavy crop losses in South America. Much of central Europe had extensive drought, with a record 43-day spring dry spell in Geneva.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net