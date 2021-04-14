Weather: Quiet and seasonable temps today – with possible wintry mix Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Quiet and seasonable conditions today. A few showers will move in tomorrow night as low pressure begins to take shape south of New England.

Weather Outlook, April 14 – April 18

Today: Mix sun & clouds High 63 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy & cooler High 55 Winds: E 10-20 mph Thursday night: Chilly rain Low 36 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Friday: Cold Rain mixing with snow High 39 Winds: NE 10-20 mph Friday night: Mix rain & snow showers Low 36 Winds: N 10-15 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder High 55 Winds: N 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some Sun & warmer High 64 Winds: W 5-15 mph Sunday night: Some clouds Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Chilly April rainstorm for Friday with some higher elevation snow. Below-average temperatures & some snow moving in! The latest 6-10 day and 8-14 day temperature outlook by the Climate Prediction Center favors below-average temperatures for the majority of New England. In fact, there is increasing confidence for snow Thursday night and into Friday for the hills & higher elevations north & west of Manchester.

About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.