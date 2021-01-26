Weather: Prepare for a few inches of snow, and single-digits by Thursday night

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 26 – Jan. 30



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 26

A weak area of low pressure will approach from the west today with a band of flurries and light snow moving in tonight(1″-2″ by Wednesday morning). Occasional very light snow or flurries will remain the rule through Thursday as a trough of low pressure remains overhead.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Clouding up High 34 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Light snow (1″-2″) Low 28 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday: Periods of snow showers (1″) High 37 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few flurries Low 28 Winds: N 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds with a couple of flurries High 35 Winds: N 10-15 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear and colder Low 8 (feel like -3) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds with a gusty wind. A few snow showers possible. High 18 (feel like 0) Winds: NW 10-20+ Friday night: Mainly clear and cold Low 6 (fell like -7) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday: Sunny and cold High 23 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clear & very cold Low 8 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A reinforcing shot of arctic air will then move into New Hampshire on Friday and last through the first half of the weekend. The gusty winds will produce fridge wind chills. As February arrives Monday so will the snow!

Fun Fact/Trivia

The sun is back in northern Alaska!

#DidYouKnow: The Sun will rise at 1:15 pm Alaska Time (5:15 pm ET) today in #Utqiaġvik (#Barrow), AK, for the first time since November 18, 2020. In this 24-hour natural-color @NOAA #GOES17🛰️ loop, you can see the illuminated arc of the Sun just passing through northern Alaska. pic.twitter.com/64PsenOfCH — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) January 22, 2021

