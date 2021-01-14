Weather: Possible rain or snow shower today – and what’s making the earth spin faster?

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 14-Jan. 18



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 14

Weak disturbance today will produce a cloudy sky with a passing snow or rain shower.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower of snow or rain High 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Clearing skies Low 27 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Clouding up High 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with some rain late Low 36 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with Rain High 45 Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 31 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mix clouds & sun with a chilly wind High 40 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 36 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds Low 20 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weakening of the polar vortex will happen the last week of January.

Fun Fact/Trivia

Even the Earth wanted 2020 to be over in a hurry: Our planet spun faster than normal last year. The Earth’s rotation can change slightly because of the movement of its core and also, surprisingly, because of weather and ocean patterns. As noted on LiveScience, the Earth’s 28 fastest days on record (since 1960) all occurred in 2020, with Earth completing its revolutions around its axis milliseconds quicker than average.

Click here to watch the video via Daily Mail.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .