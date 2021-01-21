Weather: Possible flurry today – meanwhile, summer snow in New Zealand

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 21 – Jan. 25



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 21

The weak clipper-like system will slowly move eastward from Ontario through northern New England today into Friday. With little moisture to work with we may see a passing flurry tonight.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy High 30 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a passing flurry Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Few clouds Low 22 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 27 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear & cold Low 14 (feel like 1) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a cold wind High 27 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Clear & cold Low 16 (feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Monday: Clouding up High 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Light snow late Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weekend will produce the coldest temperatures of the winter so far. Gusty winds both days will make it feel like it’s in the teens

Fun Fact/Trivia

It is snowing Down Under!

New Zealand is the latest southern hemisphere country to report snow in summer – six months before the start of the 2021 season. Canterbury, New Zealand Off-piste skiing, telemark & snowboarding. Playground for the adventurous. Powder, uncrowded, friendly, reliable snow, famously long seasons, backcountry terrain.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .