Weather: Perfect beach day

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Yes, warmer temperatures are coming. Today will be mostly sunny and warmer with tree pollen at high levels.

Weather Outlook, May 13 – May 17

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny High 73 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Some sun with a spot thunderstorm High: 75 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot thunderstorm High 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly sunny High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday night: Some clouds Low 51 Winds: S 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Weekend temperatures in the mid-70s! Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the mid 60s.

: In the mid 60s. Winds : West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

: West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature: 48 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high, and chances of survival become severely diminished even with the appropriate thermal protection. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach -Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:36 AM EDT. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 01:33 PM EDT. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!